UPDATE 1-Prysmian hints to possible transformational deal
MILAN, May 10 Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, is studying several acquisitions including a possible transformational deal, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Wednesday.
April 16 SSBV Rovsing A/S :
* Says receives "Preliminary Authorization To Proceed (PATP)" from Antwerpspace N.V. at about 1.8 million Danish crowns ($259,030)
* Expects total contract value of 7.0 million Danish crowns and delivery to happen in next 10 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9490 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
