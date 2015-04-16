UPDATE 1-Prysmian hints to possible transformational deal
MILAN, May 10 Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, is studying several acquisitions including a possible transformational deal, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Wednesday.
April 16 Bouvet ASA :
* Board will propose to annual general meeting to pay a dividend of 5.00 Norwegian crowns ($1) per share for financial year 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7875 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 10 Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, is studying several acquisitions including a possible transformational deal, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Wednesday.
* Nvidia and Toyota collaborate to accelerate market introduction of autonomous cars