* Nvidia and Toyota collaborate to accelerate market introduction of autonomous cars
April 16 Etam Developpement SCA :
* FY net income group share 24.1 million euros ($25.88 million) versus 21.2 million euros previous year
* Q1 net sales 346.1 million euros, up 5.9 percent
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9313 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 10 Whole Foods Markets Inc. will remove seven directors from its board, according to a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, under pressure from activist hedge fund Jana Partners.