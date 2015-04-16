BRIEF-EcoR1 Capital LLC reports 7.6 pct passive stake in Tocagen
* EcoR1 Capital LLC reports 7.6 percent passive stake in Tocagen Inc as of April 13 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pzZABZ Further company coverage:
April 16 Transgene SA :
* Says agreement with FDA has been announced for Special Protocol Assessment for upcoming Phase 3 Pexa-Vec trial in advanced liver cancer
* Pivotal trial is to evaluate use of Pexa-Vec to treat patients with advanced liver cancer and is expected to begin enrollment later this year
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* EcoR1 Capital LLC reports 7.6 percent passive stake in Tocagen Inc as of April 13 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pzZABZ Further company coverage:
* Nxstage Medical announces fda clearance for its new system one hemodialysis system