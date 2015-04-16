BRIEF-Nvidia, Toyota collaborate to accelerate market introduction of autonomous cars
* Nvidia and Toyota collaborate to accelerate market introduction of autonomous cars
April 16 Vaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps SA :
* Says its shareholder Cerutil proposes João Manuel Pisco de Castro as chief executive officer for FY 2015
* Proposition to be decided in the next annual general meeting of May 20
Source text: bit.ly/1D8Uifg
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nvidia and Toyota collaborate to accelerate market introduction of autonomous cars
NEW YORK, May 10 Whole Foods Markets Inc. will remove seven directors from its board, according to a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, under pressure from activist hedge fund Jana Partners.