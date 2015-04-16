BRIEF-Nxstage Medical announces FDA clearance for new system one hemodialysis system
* Nxstage Medical announces fda clearance for its new system one hemodialysis system
April 16 Vexim SA :
* Reports Q1 sales of 2.7 million euros ($2.90 million), growing +28 pct compared to 2.1 million euros a year ago
* ONXEO ANNOUNCES ALLOWANCE OF U.S. PATENT FOR LIVATAG® IN HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA