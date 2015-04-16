April 16 Zublin Immobiliere France SA :

* Says full year 2014/2015 gross rental income amounted to 6.5 million euros ($6.98 million), down 17.3 percent compared to full year 2013/2014

* Full year 2014/2015 total revenue is 8.2 million euros, down by 18 percent

