April 17 Nicox SA :

* Q1 revenue 2.1 million euros ($2.3 million) versus 0.9 million euros year ago

* The group had cash, cash equivalents and financial instruments of 48.4 million euros as of March 31, 2015

* Sees continuous progression and growth of revenues throughout rest of 2015

