April 17 Borusan Yatirim :
* Says its unit Borusan Makina ve Guc Sistemleri (BMGS) buys
Caterpillar's Russian Federation Far East operations from Tiger
Machinery
* Unit buys Tiger Machinery's subsidiaries Amur Machinery
and Services LLC, Sakhalin Machinery LLC and Tekhnika Dalniy
Vostok LLC
* Says Tiger Machinery's subsidiaries are operating in
infrastructure and construction, oil and gas, mining and
forestry sectors by selling machines and power systems and
providing after sale customer support
* Total sales revenue of these three companies was $120
million in 2014
