April 17 Schouw & Co A/S :
* Wholly-owned subsidiary BioMar AS signs memorandum of
understanding to establish a joint venture with Chinese company
Tongwei Co. Ltd.
* Says agreement will involve building a joint aqua feed
factory in China with an annual capacity of about 100,000 metric
tons, which is expected to begin operations in 2016
* Expects to make an initial investment of about $10 million
in joint venture, but parties intend to review potential for
additional production units in China and South-East Asia on a
regular basis
* New agreement will not influence BioMar's revenue and
earnings guidance for 2015
