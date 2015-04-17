April 17 Mondo TV SpA :

* Executes a new license agreement on ABC Bear with Tower10 KidsTV GmbH, a Wien based company

* Agreement grants distribution of the two series of ABC Bear in Eastern Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa

* Agreement will have a 18-month duration with the right of sublicense of all audiovisual exploitation rights on the two seasons of ABC Bear