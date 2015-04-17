BRIEF-Tegel Group Holdings says James Ogden resigned as chairman
* Announces that its chairman, James Ogden, has resigned from his role as chairman and director of Tegel effective immediately
April 17 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes a new license agreement on ABC Bear with Tower10 KidsTV GmbH, a Wien based company
* Agreement grants distribution of the two series of ABC Bear in Eastern Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa
* Agreement will have a 18-month duration with the right of sublicense of all audiovisual exploitation rights on the two seasons of ABC Bear Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 4 Facebook Inc's growth into a digital advertising power is showing a flip side: The social network is more dependent than ever on the cyclical ad market, even as its rival Google finds new revenue streams in hardware and software.