BRIEF-Tegel Group Holdings says James Ogden resigned as chairman
* Announces that its chairman, James Ogden, has resigned from his role as chairman and director of Tegel effective immediately
April 17 John Lewis Partnership Plc
* Directorate change
* Announces resignation of Kate Brewer, Kevin Payne and Daniel Smith as elected directors with effect from close of business on 16 April 2015
* Appointment of Chris Coburn, Baiju Naik and Lucy Parks as elected directors with effect from 17 April 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 4 Facebook Inc's growth into a digital advertising power is showing a flip side: The social network is more dependent than ever on the cyclical ad market, even as its rival Google finds new revenue streams in hardware and software.