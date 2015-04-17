BRIEF-Tegel Group Holdings says James Ogden resigned as chairman
* Announces that its chairman, James Ogden, has resigned from his role as chairman and director of Tegel effective immediately
April 17 Mondo TV SpA :
* Subsidiary Mondo TV Suisse enters long form agreement with Funtik Entertainment, a Russian partner, to extend coproduction of series Funtik and Kappa
* Deal foresees option to produce 26 more episodes to be executed by December 31 2015
* If the option will be exercised, the first 26 episodes of two series should be completed by September 2016
* Subsidiary Mondo TV Suisse will receive 35 to 60 percent of revenues according to the country of distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 4 Facebook Inc's growth into a digital advertising power is showing a flip side: The social network is more dependent than ever on the cyclical ad market, even as its rival Google finds new revenue streams in hardware and software.