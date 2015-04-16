BRIEF-Wingstop says expanding into European market
* Wingstop inc - announced that it is extending its global reach by expanding into european market
April 16 Parmalat SpA :
Says Yvon Gurin, general manager and starting from today director, is appointed to post of chief executive officer
Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.31per share