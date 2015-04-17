BRIEF-Allegiant Travel April scheduled service RPM 922.4 mln
* April scheduled service RPM 922.4 million versus 793.8 million
April 17 Astrazeneca Plc :
* Astrazeneca announces updated progression free survival data for investigational non-small cell lung cancer medicine AZD9291
* Updated data also show an overall response rate with AZD9291 80mg of 54 pct (95 pct CI 41 pct to 67 pct) and a median duration of response of 12.4 months
* Late breaking data shows delay in disease progression of over a year Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
LIMA, May 4 Peruvian financial holding company Credicorp reported 889.6 million soles ($271.05 million) in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, up 11.8 percent from the same period a year earlier. That was down 0.6 percent from the prior quarter, Credicorp said, adding that its results were hit by a strong El Nino phenomenon. Storms and flooding linked to El Nino in February and March killed hundreds, damaged infrastructure, and prompted Peru's government to slash growth expectatio