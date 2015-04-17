BRIEF-Select Medical Holdings announces Q1 revenue $1.111 bln
* Select Medical Holdings corporation announces results for first quarter ended March 31, 2017
April 17 Rhoen Klinikum
* CFO says plan to pay considerably more than 60 percent of earnings as dividend if no takeover possible
* CFO says shares from new buyback programme to be cancelled Further company coverage:
* Select Medical Holdings corporation announces results for first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: