April 24 EU Medicines Agency:

* Recommends approval of tasimelteon for non 24-hour sleep-wake disorder from Vanda Pharmaceuticals

* Gives positive opinion for Daiichi Sankyo's drug edoxaban to prevent strokes

* Recommends avoiding use of certain Hepatitis C medicines with amiodarone