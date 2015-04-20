April 20 Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA :

* Reports Q1 net income of 29.6 million euros ($31.89 million)versus 18.1 million euros a year ago

* Q1 revenue is 204.4 million euros versus 154.0 million euros a year ago

* Has revised its forecast upwards for full year of 2015

* For 2015, sales revenue in constant currencies is expected to increase about 7 pct to 10 pct (previous guidance about 4 pct to 7 pct)

* For 2015, underlying EBITDA margin in constant currencies is projected to reach around 24.5 pct to 25.0 pct (previous guidance about 24.0 pct to 24.5 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9281 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)