BRIEF-ALCOR MICRO announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.8 per share to shareholders for 2016
April 20 Telenet Group Holding NV :
* To acquire BASE Company for 1.325 billion euros ($1.43 billion) from Koninklijke KPN N.V.
* Telenet to make expenditures of about 240 million euros, including targeted investments in BASE Company's mobile network and integration costs
* Transaction is subject to approval from relevant competition authorities
* FY group sales of 18.4 million euros ($20.02 million) compared with 50.7 million euros in the previous year