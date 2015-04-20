April 20 Evraz
* Evraz Q1 2015 production report
* Consolidated crude steel output was stable at 3.9 million
tonnes per quarter with Russian steel mills running at full
capacity
* Production of steel products, net of re-rolled volumes,
was unchanged at 3.7 million
* 5 pct higher production of semi-finished products for
export supported by Evraz's low cost position and devaluation of
Russian rouble and Ukrainian Hryvnia
* 7 pct growth in production of railway products in Russia
and North America due to increased orders from Evraz's key
customers
* Share of finished steel products within consolidated
volumes went down to 61 pct in Q1 2015 from 63 pct in Q4 2014
* Q2 2015, steel production is expected to decrease compared
to Q1 2015 as a result of total 24-day scheduled maintenance
works at Evraz NTMK's blast furnaces
