April 20 Union Technologies Informatique Group SA :

* Reports full year net income group share of 0.35 million euros ($377,300) versus eur 0.49 million a year ago

* Sees growth in previous quarters to continue in 2015

* Expects for 2015 growth in revenue and maintainance of good profitbaility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)