April 20 (Reuters) -
* Byggmax, Q1 net sales amounted to sek 570.0 m (487.0) up
17.0 percent
* Byggmax Q1 EBIT amounted to a negative sek 16.1 m
(negative 20.0)
* Byggmax has determined it's long term goals for the Group
as follows: organic growth to exceed 15 percent per year in net
sales
* Through expansion of the chain of stores and increased
sales in comparable stores attain an EBIT margin in relation to
net sales that exceeds 11 percent
* Sales in comparable stores increased 12 pct
