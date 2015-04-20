BRIEF-April Group diversifies its business in Brazil with the acquisition of Public Broker
* Reg-April: the April Group diversifies its business in Brazil with the acquisition of Public Broker
April 20 Euronext:
* Informs that the AGM of Groothandelsgebouwen did not approve the dividend proposal
* No Groothandelsgebouwen dividend will be paid with ex-date April 21 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Reg-April: the April Group diversifies its business in Brazil with the acquisition of Public Broker
* Refers to news article "Italpinas to sell preferred shares, sets P500-M capex" in Manila Bulletin