BRIEF-April Group diversifies its business in Brazil with the acquisition of Public Broker
April 20 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd
* Opinion on Bidvest offer, posting of response circular and renewal of cautionary announcement
* Independent expert is of opinion that terms and conditions of bidvest offer are fair and reasonable to Adcock shareholders
* PIC, South Africa's largest investment institution and a significant shareholder in Adcock, has already indicated that it will not be accepting Bidvest offer
* Is of unanimous view that Bidvest offer is fair and reasonable to Adcock shareholders
* Directors of Joffe and Morar, have both indicated that they will not be selling their Adcock shares in terms of Bidvest offer.
* Refers to news article "Italpinas to sell preferred shares, sets P500-M capex" in Manila Bulletin