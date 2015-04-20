BRIEF-Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff board proposes FY cash dividend
* Board proposes cash dividend of 4 riyals per share for year 2016-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 20 Eurosnack SA :
* March 2015 revenue 1.1 million zlotys ($296,600), up 113.7 percent year on year
* Preliminary Q1 revenue 3 million zlotys, up 77.4 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7090 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board proposes cash dividend of 4 riyals per share for year 2016-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trading in-line with expectations despite mixed sports results