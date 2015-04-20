April 20 AD.Dragowski SA :
* Signs investment agreement with shareholders, Sloneczne
Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. and A.Dragowski Sp. z o.o. that envisages
changing its activities and majority shareholder
* Investment agreement sees transfer of assets worth 4.5
million zlotys ($1.21 million) as contribution in-kind to
A.Dragowski Sp. z o.o.
* In exchange for its all assets company will acquire 99
percent stake in A.Dragowski Sp. z o.o.
* As result of investment agreement majority stake in the
company will be acquired by Sloneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o.
* After deal it is planned that company will be engaged in
investment activity
* The company's shareholders include: Lech Dragowski,
Malgorzata Dragowska, Lukasz Dragowski, Danuta Grelewicz
Podgorska
