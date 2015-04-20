BRIEF-Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff board proposes FY cash dividend
* Board proposes cash dividend of 4 riyals per share for year 2016-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 20 Ulaslar Turizm Yatirimlari :
* Cancels construction deal with Gucar Insaat for restructuring project of Club Hotel Ulaslar
* Says could not come to an agreement with Gucar Insaat on technical and legal details of the project
