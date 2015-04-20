BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards CEO expects inventory situation to normalise end of Q2
May 4 Fingerprint Cards CEO Christian Fredrikson tells Reuters:
April 20 Naspers Ltd
* Naspers's non-executive chair Ton Vosloo retired from board; Koos Bekker rejoined board as non-executive chair. Source text for Eikon: [IDnRST7375Ka:] Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, May 4 Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) reported earnings well below expectations on Thursday, as excess inventories industry wide and increased competition continue to hit revenue.