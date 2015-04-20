BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards CEO expects inventory situation to normalise end of Q2
May 4 Fingerprint Cards CEO Christian Fredrikson tells Reuters:
April 20 Budget Telecom SA :
* FY net loss of 965,000 euros ($1.04 million) versus profit of 392,000 euros year ago
* Signs commercial partnership with Numericable SFR which aims to develop broadband connectivity and energy efficiency services Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
STOCKHOLM, May 4 Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) reported earnings well below expectations on Thursday, as excess inventories industry wide and increased competition continue to hit revenue.