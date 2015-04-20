BRIEF-ALCOR MICRO announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.8 per share to shareholders for 2016
April 20 Proact It Group
* Proact delivers redundant active data centres to forestry machine manufacturer Ponsse Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.8 per share to shareholders for 2016
* FY group sales of 18.4 million euros ($20.02 million) compared with 50.7 million euros in the previous year