BRIEF-Poxel announces positive top line results for Imeglimin Phase 2b study in Japan for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes
* Poxel announces positive top line results for Imeglimin Phase 2b study in Japan for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes
April 20 S H L Telemedicine Ltd :
* Comments on media reports about potential sale
* Company is evaluating strategic options, including a potential merger or sale; related discussions with several entities are currently on-going
* No agreement has yet been reached and no assurance can be given that these discussions will lead to a definitive agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Poxel announces positive top line results for Imeglimin Phase 2b study in Japan for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes
* Q1 EBIT LOSS DKK 9.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 5.4 MILLION YEAR AGO