April 20 Lucas Bols BV :
* Reports full year 2014/2015 revenue of 77.7 million euros
($83.71 million), slight decrease compared to 78.7 million euros
in FY 2013/2014
* Full year 2014/2015 organic operating profit growth is
expected to be about 5 pct
* Net debt level reduced to 61 million euros as at March 31
from 116 million euros on Sept. 30, 2014, as a result of the
refinancing through the primary proceeds from the IPO
* Says financial outcomes are preliminary and unaudited
($1 = 0.9282 euros)
