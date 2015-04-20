BRIEF-Neovacs to present clinical development update on ifnalpha kinoid in dermatomyosis
* Reg-Neovacs to present clinical development update on ifnalpha kinoid in dermatomyosis
April 20 Ital TBS Telematic And Biomedical Services SpA :
* Subsidiary Elettronica Bio Medicale Srl (EBM) renews 3-year contract for more than 20 million euros ($21.56 million)
* Subsidiary to continue maintenance of medical equipment in hospitals in the north-west of Tuscany
* Overall deal value is 25.3 million euros, of which 20.3 million euros to subsidiary EBM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9277 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Poxel announces positive top line results for Imeglimin Phase 2b study in Japan for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes