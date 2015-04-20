BRIEF-Poxel announces positive top line results for Imeglimin Phase 2b study in Japan for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes
* Poxel announces positive top line results for Imeglimin Phase 2b study in Japan for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes
April 20 Neurovive Pharmaceutical Ab
* Neurovive establishes subsidiary in Lyon and extends collaboration with HCL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Poxel announces positive top line results for Imeglimin Phase 2b study in Japan for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes
* Q1 EBIT LOSS DKK 9.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 5.4 MILLION YEAR AGO