BRIEF-Poxel announces positive top line results for Imeglimin Phase 2b study in Japan for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes
* Poxel announces positive top line results for Imeglimin Phase 2b study in Japan for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes
April 20 Serodus ASA :
* Filed a provisional patent application for Orphan Diseases of Pulmonary Hypertension to United Kingdom patent office
* Orphan drug designation will be applied for later this year followed by filing a CTA CTA for phase IIa study in patients from one or both group I and IV
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Poxel announces positive top line results for Imeglimin Phase 2b study in Japan for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes
* Q1 EBIT LOSS DKK 9.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 5.4 MILLION YEAR AGO