BRIEF-Shell announces qtrly dividend of $0.47 per share
* Announced an interim dividend in respect of Q1 of 2017 of $0.47 per A ordinary share and B ordinary share
April 20 Swisslog Holding AG :
* Acquires warehouse automation provider FORTE Industries in the United States
* FORTE employees will continue to serve customers as part of Swisslog
LONDON, May 4 Imagination Technologies said it had started a "dispute resolution procedure" with Apple , its biggest customer, after failing to resolve a standoff over licensing between the two companies.