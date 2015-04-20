BRIEF-Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd Q1 revenue C$20.1 million
* Wesdome announces first quarter 2017 financial results and commencement of Kiena Exploration ramp
April 20 Mobistar Sa :
* Mobistar's reaction to the announcement of Telenet's decision to purchase Base Company
* Purchase in no way alters Mobistar's strategy and confirms relevance of its ambition to become a convergent operator
* Expects them to thoroughly analyse consequences of purchase in interest of Belgian consumers, for both landline and mobile telephone services
* MVNO contract that currently links Mobistar and Telenet runs until 2017
* Acquisition paves way for consolidation of Belgian market, where Mobistar intends to play a central role Further company coverage:
* Matador Resources company reports first quarter 2017 results and provides operational update