BRIEF-Italpinas Development Corp clarifies on news article posted in Manila Bulletin
* Refers to news article "Italpinas to sell preferred shares, sets P500-M capex" in Manila Bulletin
April 20 Small Cap Danmark A/S :
* Q1 pretax profit 16.5 million Danish crowns ($2.37 million) versus 15.6 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net income crowns 16.5 million versus 13.7 million crowns year ago
* Sees 2015 result to be positive
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9478 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Refers to news article "Italpinas to sell preferred shares, sets P500-M capex" in Manila Bulletin
HONG KONG/LONDON, May 4 HSBC Holdings Plc reported a better than expected first-quarter profit and capital position on Thursday, boosting the lender's share price in Hong Kong as the bank seeks to move from restructuring to growth.