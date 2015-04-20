April 20 Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA :

* Positive decision in DFL licensing proceeding

* Says Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH (DFL) says Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA complies with all requirements in order to obtain a license for season 2015/2016 for participating in "Bundesliga"