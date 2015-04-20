April 20 Blue Financial Services Ltd

* For 12 months ended Feb. 28 2013, a headline loss per share of 4.63 cents, being a decrease (deterioration) of 626 pct

* For 12 months ended Feb. 28 2014, a headline loss per share of 0.98 cents, being a decreased loss (improvement) of 79 pct

* For 10 months ended Dec. 31 2014, a headline loss per share of 0.80 cents, down 18 pct compared to 12 months ended Feb. 28 2014

* After a review of all forensic information, board is of view that Blue was not involved in any fraudulent activities

* In this regard group has now issued a summons for 209 million rand against HIFSA for damages suffered arising out of Leonox special purpose vehicle

* Implications of legal processes can only be accounted for once realized