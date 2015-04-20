BRIEF-Catena Media buys assets in Online Media
* CATENA MEDIA STRENGTHENS ITS SPORTS BETTING AND MEDIA OFFERING THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF ASSETS IN ONLINE MEDIA
April 20 Cybits Holding AG :
* Says in connection with the preparation of financial statement 31.12.2014 currently assumes that a loss of more than half the share capital of Cybits Holding AG has occurred
* It will hold EGM in connection with loss of more than half the share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CATENA MEDIA STRENGTHENS ITS SPORTS BETTING AND MEDIA OFFERING THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF ASSETS IN ONLINE MEDIA
LONDON, May 4 Imagination Technologies said it had started a "dispute resolution procedure" with Apple , its biggest customer, after failing to resolve a standoff over licensing between the two companies.