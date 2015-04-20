BRIEF-Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff board proposes FY cash dividend
* Board proposes cash dividend of 4 riyals per share for year 2016-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 20 Pioneer Food Group Ltd
* Six month headline earnings per share will be between 439 cents and 459 cents, or between 35 pct and 41 pct higher
* Adjusted HEPS will be between 439 cents and 459 cents, or between 35 pct and 41 pct higher for 6 months to March
* Six month statutory headline earnings per share will be between 328 cents and 357 cents, or between 6 pct and 14 pct lower Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trading in-line with expectations despite mixed sports results