April 20 UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG :

* Commences an offering of up to 2,000,000 new shares

* New shares will be issued following a share capital increase from authorized capital in two tranches

* Subscription and offer price of new shares in pre-placement will be determined in accelerated bookbuilding, will be announced and published on or about April 21

* Subscription and offer period is expected to commence on April 22

* Certain core shareholders waive approx. 67.7 percent of subscription rights

* Institutional pre-placement of up to 1,353,543 new shares