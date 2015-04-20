April 20 UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG
:
* Commences an offering of up to 2,000,000 new shares
* New shares will be issued following a share capital
increase from authorized capital in two tranches
* Subscription and offer price of new shares in
pre-placement will be determined in accelerated bookbuilding,
will be announced and published on or about April 21
* Subscription and offer period is expected to commence on
April 22
* Certain core shareholders waive approx. 67.7 percent of
subscription rights
* Institutional pre-placement of up to 1,353,543 new shares
