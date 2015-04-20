BRIEF-Fonciere Inea Q1 consolidated revenue up at 8.3 million euros
* Q1 consolidated revenue 8.3 million euros ($9.03 million)versus 7.4 million euros year ago
April 20 WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG :
* WCM acquires office property in Berlin-Mitte
* Net purchase price totals 22.0 million euros ($24 million) or around 2,290 euros per sqm
* Closing of transaction is expected in August 2015
* Acquisition increases WCM AG's real estate holdings to more than 100 million euros
* Conclusion of commercial real estate transaction announced in 2014
HONG KONG/LONDON, May 4 HSBC Holdings Plc on Thursday reported better than expected first-quarter profits and capital position, boosting the lender's share price in Hong Kong as the bank seeks to move from restructuring to growth.