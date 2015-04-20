BRIEF-Convatec Group posts q1 group revenue of 403.1 mln stg
* Q1 group revenue of $403.1 million grew 1.8% 1 at constant exchange rates
April 20 Cardio3 Biosciences SA :
* Says the administration of NKG2D to first patient in the phase I study resulted in no adverse short-term effects
* No short-term toxicity following a non tumor targeting was observed so far in the first patient after administration of a single dose of NKG2D car T-cell
* Staggered inclusion of two additional patients is planned after a 30-day follow-up period of the initial patient
Source text: bit.ly/1D7G0wm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SCIBASE RECEIVES US PATENT FOR NEVISENSE ELECTRODE DESIGN