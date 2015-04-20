April 20 Cardio3 Biosciences SA :

* Says the administration of NKG2D to first patient in the phase I study resulted in no adverse short-term effects

* No short-term toxicity following a non tumor targeting was observed so far in the first patient after administration of a single dose of NKG2D car T-cell

* Staggered inclusion of two additional patients is planned after a 30-day follow-up period of the initial patient

