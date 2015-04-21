April 21 Husqvarna CEO and CFO in a telephone interview to Reuters:

* Husqvarna CEO says expects slower volumes due to U.S. retailer destocking likely to be reversed in Q2

* Husqvarna CEO says if U.S. weather favourable in April, May, volumes lost due to cold winter weather in Q1 can be recouped

* Husqvarna CFO says expects slightly positive fx impact in 2015

* Husqvarna CEO says expects measures to offset longer term fx headwind from stronger dollar to be sufficient to enable group to reach 10 percent margin target in 2016

* Husqvarna says expects capex in 2015 to be 100-150 million SEK below 1.4 billion level in 2014

* Husqvarna CEO says sees higher sales growth rates for Construction division in Q2 from Q1