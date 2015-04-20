BRIEF-Convatec Group posts q1 group revenue of 403.1 mln stg
* Q1 group revenue of $403.1 million grew 1.8% 1 at constant exchange rates
April 20 Diagnostic Medical Systems SA :
* Completes 2.3 million euro ($2.47 million) capital increase by private placement
* This capital increase took place through the issue of 12,821,525 new shares at a price of 0.18 euro per share
* Private investors including BG Master Fund PLC and Financiere de l'Ubaye subscribed for 1 million euros
* Remainder of shares issued was subscribed by Jean-Paul Ansel, chairman and Sancerni Samuel, deputy chief executive
* SCIBASE RECEIVES US PATENT FOR NEVISENSE ELECTRODE DESIGN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)