April 20 Diagnostic Medical Systems SA :

* Completes 2.3 million euro ($2.47 million) capital increase by private placement

* This capital increase took place through the issue of 12,821,525 new shares at a price of 0.18 euro per share

* Private investors including BG Master Fund PLC and Financiere de l'Ubaye subscribed for 1 million euros

* Remainder of shares issued was subscribed by Jean-Paul Ansel, chairman and Sancerni Samuel, deputy chief executive

