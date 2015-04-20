BRIEF-Convatec Group posts q1 group revenue of 403.1 mln stg
* Q1 group revenue of $403.1 million grew 1.8% 1 at constant exchange rates
April 20 Genticel SA :
* Presents promising results of a new in vivo pharmacology study on its phase 2 therapeutic vaccine candidate ProCervix (GTl001)
* Results of this study indicate that ProCervix has the potential to eradicate HPV 16 infections while providing protection against future HPV 18 infections, and vice versa
* Results will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2015 in Philadelphia
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Q1 group revenue of $403.1 million grew 1.8% 1 at constant exchange rates
* SCIBASE RECEIVES US PATENT FOR NEVISENSE ELECTRODE DESIGN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)