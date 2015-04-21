BRIEF-La Quinta Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 21 Valora Holding AG :
* Announces successful outsourcing of its goods logistics operations for Retail Switzerland
* Has entered into a number of new agreements with 7Days Media Services GmbH
* Both parties have agreed not to disclose price of this transaction
* Stoneridge reports strong first-quarter 2017 results and increases 2017 guidance