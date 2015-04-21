BRIEF-La Quinta Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 21 Pick N Pay Stores Ltd
* Audited summary financial statements for the 2015 financial period
* Improvement in gross profit margin from 17.5 pct to 17.8 pct of turnover
* Headline earnings per share up 28 pct on last year
* Adopting a cautious approach to expansion during 2015 financial year, to ensure that all new space will drive
* Economic outlook remains challenging, exacerbated by national electricity crisis and uncertainties in global economy
* Leadership from across society is required in tackling these challenges and in defeating other threats such as worrying recent outbreak of xenophobic violence
* Have declared a final gross dividend (number 94) of 98.50 cents per share out of income reserves Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Stoneridge reports strong first-quarter 2017 results and increases 2017 guidance